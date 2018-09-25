Last day for voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 9

Plymouth High School will serve as Plymouth West Vote Center for the general election in November.

Knights of Columbus served as the Plymouth West Vote Center and Plymouth East Vote Center for the primary election this year since the Armory was under construction and could not be used.

Knights of Columbus will serve as the Plymouth East Vote Center. PHS will serve as Plymouth West Vote Center.

The 12 Marshall County Vote Centers for the General Election are as follows:

1. Bourbon Vote Center: Triton High School

2. Plymouth West Vote Center: Plymouth High School

3. Plymouth East Vote Center: Knights of Columbus

4. Plymouth South Vote Center: Marshall County REMC

5. Bremen North Vote Center: Bremen High School

6. Bremen South Vote Center: Bremen Missionary Church

7. Argos Vote Center: United Methodist Church

8. Lapaz Vote Center: Lapaz Fire Station

9. Tyner Vote Center: Tyner Community Building

10. Tippecanoe Vote Center: Tippecanoe Community Building

11. Culver Vote Center: Culver Depot

12. West Vote Center: Pretty Lake Church Fellowship Hall

The two Satellite Voting Locations are as follows: 1. Bremen Town Hall 2. Culver Town Hall.

Vote Center locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day which is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The satellite locations will be open the two Saturdays prior to Election Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those include Saturday, October 27 and November 3.

Bremen Town Hall is located at 104 W. Plymouth St. in Bremen.

The Culver Town Hall is located at 200 East Washington St. in Culver.

There will be two machines, one poll pad, one Democrat Clerk and one Republican Clerk at each of the satellite locations.

The last day for voter registration is Tuesday, October 9.

Absentee voting begins Wednesday, October 10.

Absentee voting by mail applications must be received at the Marshall County Clerk’s office by Saturday, October 29.

Ballots must be received by Tuesday, November 6 at noon.

The mailing address for the clerk’s office is Marshall County Clerk’s Office, 211 W. Madison St., Plymouth, IN 46563.

Absentee voting by travel board will be taking place between Thursday, October 18 and Monday, November 5 at noon.

Marshall County Clerk Deborah VanDeMark can be reached at 935-8713.

More information and printable Election Day information can be found at www.co.marshall.in.us.