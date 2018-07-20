Lankowicz named CMO at Saint Joseph Health System

Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is pleased to announce Dr. Genevieve Lankowicz as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). She replaces Dr. Stephen Anderson, who retired in June. As a member of the executive leadership team, Lankowicz will work as a liaison with the medical staff, leading quality performance and improvement initiatives. She also will provide clinical performance expectations and establish best practice standards for the health system to ensure optimal outcomes and exceptional patient experience.

Lankowicz comes to SJHS with 24 years of experience practicing medicine, serving Michiana since 2001. Most recently, she was the CMO for Cassopolis Family Clinic Network in Michigan. She also was the medical director for Elkhart General Regional Center for Bone Health, and vice president of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

“We are honored to have Dr. Lankowicz join our executive council and lead our team of medical professionals,” said Chad W. Towner, CEO, SJHS. “Her leadership and extensive knowledge of the health of our community is an invaluable addition that will inevitably bring new standards of care to those we serve.”

Lankowicz earned her medical degree from State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook and will complete her master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Business later this year. She received her Bachelor of Arts in biology, genetics and development from Cornell University.

Lankowicz is board certified in Family Medicine and earned recognition as a Certified Physician Executive in 2014.