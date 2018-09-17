Lancers get win over Caston

Friday's high school football game between Caston and LaVille was going to about focus, execution, and which team could control the trenches.

The Class 1A, No.15-ranked Lancers were able to maintain their focus and were able to match Caston's physicality in a 53-8 Hoosier North Athletic Conference victory at Lancer Field. LaVille improve to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the HNAC. Caston drops to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the HNAC.

"I believe games such as this one are won and lost in the trenches," said LaVille Football coach Will Hostrawser, who watched his team keep pace with Knox and North Judson near the top of the HNAC standings. "Caston played very physical on the offensive and defensive lines. I thought our players really did a nice job matching the physical play on both sides of the ball.

Caston did come in at 0-4 overall and did not have the depth that LaVille possessed. Take nothing away from the Comets, they played hard, the showed a lot of character that goes beyond the lines on the football field. Bottom line: Caston was going to battle.

"During the week, the guys did a nice job focusing on details," said Hostrawser of the Lancer focus. "While at times we struggled to stay on top of them, I thought overall we did a nice job shoring up our consistency in execution."

Friday, LaVille's Riley Wagoner got the hosts off to a quick start by intercepting the third Caston play from scrimmage. Three plays later Robby Pope cleared the goal line. Leyton Czarnecki added the PAT and LHS found itself up, 7-0, just 2:38 second into the game.

The Lancer defense kept the Fulton guests at bay, allowing negative three yards of total offense over the next six plays.

Meanwhile, LaVille would take its next two possessions and turn them into points. Andrew Dill started the scoring as he found the end zone on a 16-yard TD run with 3:22 to play in the first quarter. Kolby Watts then did his part, following his blockers for 26 yards with 0:49 left and the hosts founds themselves up 20-0.

LaVille's defense kept the pressure up on both defensively and offensively in the second quarter.

The Lancer 'D' allowed just one total yard on 14 Caston plays in the second stanza. Meanwhile, the hosts found hit pay dirt three times to open a 39-0 halftime lead.

Ayden Doyle tossed a trio of touchdown passes. Doyle hit Edgar Albarado for a 20-yard strike at the 9:50 mark before Doyle found a wide-open Nathan Nichols-Petersen for a 59-yard TD pass with 6:05 remaining before halftime.

The Lancer special teams got in on the act as Watts took a short punt 45 yards to the end zone. Watts started in the middle of the field, made his way to the near side, then when it looked like he would be pushed out of bounds, kept his balance, made a quick hesitation and cut back to find open space.

"Kolby did a real nice job all around tonight," said Hostrawser. "He had a nice running TD and a key block on another. Then the punt return - his vision and explosiveness really was huge in that return. Most impressive though was his balance and ability to start and stop quickly. I believe that was a direct result of the improvements he has made this past summer lifting weights. He did a fantastic job doing a number of things to make himself better as an athlete."

The Lancers were able to continue to spread the scoring wealth around in the second half.

Wagoner made his way to the end zone on a two-yard run in the third quarter, while Doyle connected on his third TD pass of the game when he found Devon Schoff from a yard out.

"I thought Coach (Craig) Groves did a real nice job calling offense tonight," explained Hostrawser. "We scored on numerous running and passing plays. With the exception of one holding call, we played penalty free. I thought all our players did a nice job tonight offensively."

Caston showed they were not going to give up, hitting pay dirt midway through the fourth period. Gavin Hickle busted loose for a 64-yard touchdown run. Sam Smith added the two-point conversion.

"I thought we played to that point very well," said Hostrawser of the Lancer defense allowing just 12 total yards prior to Hickle's run. "And we had subbed a couple of guys in who didn't have much varsity experience. Our first unit played very well again this week."

LaVille will travel to Knox Friday, September 21, in a big HNAC battle. The Lancers enter Friday's game with a 3-1 HNAC record, while the Redskins are 3-0 in HNAC play. Kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. eastern.

* * * * *

LAVILLE 53, CASTON 8

At Lakeville

Caston 0 0 0 8

LaVille 20 39 46 53

Scoring Summary

L – Robby Pope 1 run; Leyton Czarnecki kick

L – Andrew Dill 16 run; kick failed

L – Kolby Watts 26 run; Czarnecki kick

L – Edgar Albarado 20 pass from Ayden Doyle; Czarnecki kick

L – Nathan Nichols-Petersen 59 pass from Doyle; run failed

L – Watts 45 punt return; kick failed

L – Riley Wagoner 2 run; Czarnecki kick

L – Devon Schoff 1 pass from Doyle; Czarnecki kick

C – Gavin Hickle 64 run; Sam Smith run

C LV

Yards Rushing 77 221

Yards Passing -1 168

Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 7-7-1

First Downs 2 16

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties 3-15 1-9

Punts-Avg 3-27 0-0