Lancers fall at Pioneer

The Class 1A #-18-ranked LaVille Football team took its shot at the Class 1A #1-Ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Pioneer Panthers.

Early on it was toe-to-toe, punch-for-punch, offense against defense.

Coach Will Hostrawser's Lancers never backed down. In fact, the Blue and White from Lakeville would not back down the entire 48 minutes.

The host Panthers converted on five LaVille turnovers and improved their overall winning streak to a state-leading 18 consecutive victories following a 66-19 victory over LaVille.

"I'm proud of these guys," said Hostrawser. "We played it and we played it the right way.

"We are closer. I think we can all look each other in the eye and say we are closer. But we are not there yet. And we learned a lot about ourselves. I learned a lot about us when things don't go right there is the second half. We found it, we drove it down and punched one in there late.

After holding Pioneer on downs to open the game, LaVille cracked the scoreboad first.

Quarterback Ayden Doyle found Andrew Dill wide open along the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown. The point after was wide right. The Lancers led 6-0 and scored the first points of the season on Pioneer.

The Panthers took the ensuing drive 55 yards in three plays as Notre Dame-recruit Jack Kiser scampered 18 yards for a TD. Kiser also ran in the extra point for an 8-6 PHS lead.

LaVille would not stand down. The Lancers used a 12-play, 74-yard drive to hit paydirt.

A key 54-yard pass play from Doyle to Dill put LaVille at the Pioneer one helped the cause.

after a trio of running plays pushed the ball back to the Panther five, Doyle found Jimmy Fischer across the back of the end zone for a TD. Leyton Czarnecki converted the PAT and the visitors from Lakeville took a13-8 lead.

“Anytime you get a crack at the #1 ranked team in the state its a fantastic opportunity!,” said Hostrawser. ” Let alone defending state champion…. Like every other week we are working hard to hone our craft – to play faster and more consistent in all three phases of the game. It’s a bonus our opponent happens to carry the reputation they do.”

The battle of wills continued as Pioneer went to work. The hosts completed a 47-yard, three-play drive when Danny Gregorich hit paydirt from nine yards out. Kiser converted the two-pointer and PHS regained the lead 16-13.

Pioneer forced three LaVille turnovers over the next 8-minutes, 10-seconds to take a 44-13 halftime lead.

Kiser scored two TDs and passed for a pair of 2-point conversions as Pioneer pulled away.

LaVille could have given up, but took its final possession of the game on a 9-play, 66-yard drive to close the scoring in the first half.

Trailing 66-13 in the fourth quarter, the Lancers made one final push toward the end zone.

Doyle went 3-for-3 for 54 yards passing, and used the rushing attack of Kolby Watts and Riley Wagoner to get to the one. Doyle used his offensive line to push across the goal line for the touchdown. Doyle's 2-point pass attempt fell incomplete for the final score.

"This, coming over here, taking our crack," said Hostrawser. "They hadn't been scored on and we hung three on them tonight. We are not going to be satisfied. Obviouly we've got to figure some things out defensively, giving up this much We will look at it on film. I guarantee you we will be better next week. We are not going to be satisfied. We didn't quit. But we've got to ask a little more of everyone."

Since joining the HNAC, LaVille and Pioneer have met three times. The other, was the 2017 IHSAA football regional at “The Pit” in Royal Center. In those four meetings, the Panthers have outscored the Lancers 178-21, including a pair of shutouts a year ago.

LaVille, now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference, will travel to Winamac September 7.

Pioneer improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the HNAC, and will play host to Caston September 7. The Panthers also move to 25-0 all-time in Hoosier North Athletic Conference games.

* * * * *

PIONEER 66, LAVILLE 18

At Royal Center

LaVille 13 13 13 19

Pioneer 16 44 60 66

SCORING SUMMARY

L - Andrew Dill 75 pass from Ayden Doyle; kick failed

P - Jack Kiser 18 run; Kiser run

L - Jimmy Fischer 5 pass from Doyle; Leyton Czarnecki kick

P - Danny Gregorich 9 run; Kiser run

P - Kiser 10 run; run failed

P - Kiser 45 run; Calahan Kindley pass from Kiser

P - Kiser 1 run; run failed

P - Ezra Lewellen 34 pass from Kiser; Gregorich run

P - Addai Lewellen 3 run; Kinley pass from Kiser

P - Gregorich 27 run; Derek Wireman run

P - A. Lewellen 1 run; run failed

L - Doyle 1 run; pass failed

L P

Rushing Yards 49 340

Passing Yards 242 70

Comp-Att-Int 10-14-3 7-9-0

First Downs 8 18

Yards Penalized 3-20 3-35

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0

Punts-Avg 2-23 0-0