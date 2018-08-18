Lancers fall to CMA in opener

LaVille football coach Will Hostrawser knew that his Class 1A, No.10-ranked Lancers were in for quite a challenge. The Lakeville school was playing up three classes against Class 4A, No.10-ranked Culver Academy in high school football Friday at Oliver Field.

LaVille battled the entire night, including holding it together when one of their own was carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

The Lancers scored first as quarterback Ayden Doyle hit Andrew Dill for a 91-yard touchdown pass with 2:43 left in the opening quarter. The kick was blocked, but LaVIlle was on top 6-0.

Twice in the first quarter, the LaVille defense kept the Eagles out of the end zone. On the opening drive, the Lancers stopped CMA on downs at the 13-yard line Following the LaVille TD pass, the LHS defense once again held. This time stopping a 7-play drive on an incomplete pass at the nine.

CMA got on the board at 9:17 mark of the second quarter as Alec Stathakis broke a couple tackles and rumbled 25 yards to paydirt. The kick was wide and the score was knotted at 6-6.

Both teams would exchange possessions in the second period, before the LaVille defense held on a big fourth and goal inside the three as time was running down before halftime.

LaVIlle would take a knee to run out clock.

The hosts would take the lead, using its first possession of the second half to get into the end zone. A 7-play, 51-yard drive resulted in Brandon Welch breaking the goal line. Brady Braun added the PAT and CMA was ahead, 13-7.

LaVille made a valiant attempt to tie the score on its next possession. The Lancers used a big 30-yard pass play from Doyle to Kolby Watts to move into CMA territory.

A big 20-yard run by Evan Bettcher took the ball to the CMA 24 before LaVIlle ran out of downs.

The Eagles put the game away with a pair of fourth quater touchdowns. Following a CMA interception, quarterback Jordan Freeman found Trent Lipsett on a diving 31-yard TD reception. Following a safety by the CMA defense, the hosts used a 9-yard run by Welch to seal the victory.

CULVER ACADEMY 28, LAVILLE 6

At Culver

Score by Quarter

LaVille 6 6 6 6

CMA 0 6 13 28

SCORING SUMMARY

LV - Andrew Dill 91 pass from Ayden Doyle; kick blocked

CMA - Alec Stathakis 25 run; kick failed

CMA - Branden Welch 3 run; Brady Braun kick

CMA - Trent Lipett 31 pass from Jordan Freeman; Braun kick

CMA - (safety) Watts tackled in end zone

CMA - Welch 9 run; kick failed

LV CMA

Yards Rushing 52 220

Yards Passing 160 153

Comp-Att-Int 7-17-3 8-19-0

First Downs 7 17

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 3-0

Penalties 2-10 10-53

Punts-Avg 3-33 4-33 +