Lady Pilgrims third in Powerball Tournament

It was the annual weekend when the top powers in volleyball get together at Plymouth High School for the annual Powerball Tournament and while two perennial powers battled for the title Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims were right behind powering through a third place finish.

After pool play Muncie Burris and Penn battled for the title with Penn taking a three set match by scores of 16-25, 27-25, 18-16, but Plymouth’s squad swept New Prairie in the third place match 27-25, 25-19.

Plymouth’s only loss of the day came in pool play to Burris bya 25-16, 25-20 final. The Lady Pilgrims defeated Alexandria and Valparaiso in pool play to advance to the third place match.

Plymouth stat leaders on the day were: kills - Cassidy Holiday 23, Randi German 19, Sadie Bastardo 15, assists - Avery Christy 41, Clare Sheedy 34, blocks - Alaina Clady 4, Holiday 4, Sheedy 3, Chloe Holten 3, aces - Holiday 6, German 6, Sheedy, digs - Kenzie Snyder 33, German 16, Christy 10.

Plymouth stands at 6-2 on the season

•Plymouth Powerball Tournament

Red Pool results:

Plymouth def. Alexandria 17-25, 25-20, 15-8

Muncie Burris def. Valparaiso 25-17, 25-15

Muncie Burris def. Alexandria 25-7, 25-12

Plymouth def. Valparaiso 25-21, 18-25, 15-13

Valparaiso def. Alexandria 25-15, 24-26, 15-10

Muncie Burris def. Plymouth 25-16, 25-20

