Lady Pilgrims take care of business

Plymouth’s tennis team took care of business at Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex taking a 5-0 conference win over Elkhart Memorial.

“They’ve been competitive with some NLC teams but we thought we had an advantage on some courts tonight,” said Plymouth coach Brad Heaeck. “They changed their lineup a little tonight by moving their one singles player to two doubles and it strengthened both their doubles teams. It weakened their singles a little bit but they felt that was their best lineup.”

The number two doubles team for the Lady Pilgrims of Olive Stanton and Sydni Weir did have some trouble with Memorial’s Emma Yohn and Eva Morales in the first set but ended up with a straight set win.

“That gave us a little bit of a challenge that we wouldn’t have seen otherwise,” said Haeck. “I was really excited with the way our two doubles team played. Their (Memorial) singles girl has some big shots that translate well to a doubles spot where you have to get some returns away from a girl at the net but I was really happy with the way our girls competed.”

Plymouth made quick work of the singles matches losing just three games in straight set wins from Kyla Heckaman, Miranda German and Aubrey Vervynckt.

“We played hard and we were mentally tough,” said Haeck. “Even the games we could have won to get that first set before we ended up getting it, we found a way to stay mentally tough at 5-6 to find a way to get it to 6-6 and then get the tie breaker by playing some solid points.”

The win makes it two in a row for Plymouth in the NLC, a big two wins after a loss earlier in the week against Concord.

“We’ve had a nice year so far, we’ve had a long two or three weeks in a row with a lot of matches,” said Haeck. “We still have to get better. We have that conference loss to Concord (earlier in the week) that is going to loom large but I was proud of the way we responded last night at NorthWood (with a win).”

“We are in a good spot but we have to keep improving and we have a chance — if nothing else — to at least share the conference if we can win the conference tournament at the end,” he said. “We have to keep taking care of business and not taking anybody lightly.”

•PLYMOUTH 5, ELKHART MEMORIAL 0

at Mary Beth Hunter Tennis Complex

#1 singles — Kyla Heckaman beat Callan Kubiak 6-1, 6-0

#2 singles — Miranda German beat W;ozabetj Weo,er 6-2, 6-0

#3 singles — Aubrey Vervynckt beat Abby Wohlschlager 6-0, 6-0.

#1 doubles — Mary Beatty/Audie Plothow beat Megan Huys/Jessica Dibley 6-1, 6-4

#2 doubles — Olive Stanton/Sydni Weir beat Emma Yohn/Eva Morales 7-6, 6-1