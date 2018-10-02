Lady Pilgrims move on with shut out

Plymouth’s Lady Pilgrims soccer team will move to round two of sectional play after taking a 10-0 shut out win in round one over Jimtown.

Plymouth dominated the contest getting 22 shots, 15 shots on goal, and a shining defense keeping Jimtown without a single shot in the contest.

Madison Stiles posted the hat trick with three scores in the game. Mia Wojcik had a pair of goals. Single goals were scored by Emma Cook, Lindsay Janus, Abby Morales, Madison Smith and Lexi Rose.

Plymouth will take on to face Mishiwaka Marian in semi-final action on Thursday night at 7 p.m.