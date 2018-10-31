Lady Pilgrims land four to first team NLC, Eveland Coach of the Year
Plymouth’s volleyball team swept through play undefeated in the NLC and the result of that is four first team members and an honorable mention for the all conference squad and coach of the year honors for Derek Eveland.
Eveland’s squad was a perfect 7-0 in conference play on the season and landed senior Sadie Bastardo along with juniors Avery Christy and Kenzie Snyder and sophomore Miranda German to the first team. Junior Alaina Clady was named to the honorable mention squad.
Eveland’s team went 22-11 overall and dropped out of the tournament with a loss to 4A top ten ranked Penn in the sectional.
All NLC Volleyball
First Team:
Emily Anderson E. Memorial
Laney Austin E. Memorial
DeJanea Johnson E. Memorial
Brynn Shoup Hill Goshen
Molly Brown Northridge
Whitney Gessinger NorthWood
Maddy Payne NorthWood
Sadie Bastardo Plymouth
Avery Christy Plymouth
Miranda German Plymouth
Kenzie Snyder Plymouth
Betty Barnett Warsaw
Kacy Bragg Warsaw
Katie Swanson Warsaw
Honorable Mention:
Margaret Wiegand E. Memorial
Megan Gallagher Goshen
Caroline Mullet NorthWood
Kate Rulli NorthWood
Alaina Clady Plymouth
Kennedy Lauck Warsaw
Erin Peugh Warsaw
Elizabeth Kleopfer Wawasee
NLC Coach of the Year: Derek Eveland, Plymouth
Final Standings:
Plymouth 7-0
Warsaw 6-1
Memorial 5-2
NorthWood 4-3
Goshen 2-5
Northridge 2-5
Wawasee 2-5
Concord 0-7
