Lady Pilgrims land four to first team NLC, Eveland Coach of the Year

Plymouth’s volleyball team swept through play undefeated in the NLC and the result of that is four first team members and an honorable mention for the all conference squad and coach of the year honors for Derek Eveland.

Eveland’s squad was a perfect 7-0 in conference play on the season and landed senior Sadie Bastardo along with juniors Avery Christy and Kenzie Snyder and sophomore Miranda German to the first team. Junior Alaina Clady was named to the honorable mention squad.

Eveland’s team went 22-11 overall and dropped out of the tournament with a loss to 4A top ten ranked Penn in the sectional.

All NLC Volleyball

First Team:

Emily Anderson E. Memorial

Laney Austin E. Memorial

DeJanea Johnson E. Memorial

Brynn Shoup Hill Goshen

Molly Brown Northridge

Whitney Gessinger NorthWood

Maddy Payne NorthWood

Sadie Bastardo Plymouth

Avery Christy Plymouth

Miranda German Plymouth

Kenzie Snyder Plymouth

Betty Barnett Warsaw

Kacy Bragg Warsaw

Katie Swanson Warsaw

Honorable Mention:

Margaret Wiegand E. Memorial

Megan Gallagher Goshen

Caroline Mullet NorthWood

Kate Rulli NorthWood

Alaina Clady Plymouth

Kennedy Lauck Warsaw

Erin Peugh Warsaw

Elizabeth Kleopfer Wawasee

NLC Coach of the Year: Derek Eveland, Plymouth

Final Standings:

Plymouth 7-0

Warsaw 6-1

Memorial 5-2

NorthWood 4-3

Goshen 2-5

Northridge 2-5

Wawasee 2-5

Concord 0-7