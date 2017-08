PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth girls varsity soccer team won Saturday’s home non-conference game against Logansport by a score of 8-0.

Kyla Heckaman and Lindsay Janus netted a pair of goals for Plymouth who also got scores from Sydnee Smith, Madison Stiles, Kaitlyn Carothers, and Emma Cook.

Plymouth is now 2-0-1 on the year and is on the road at Warsaw on Tuesday.