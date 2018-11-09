Lady Jays make history, win Class 2A volleyball title

For the first time in school history, a state championship has been added to the trophy case at North Judson-San Pierre High School.

An experienced team that built on the success of the previous season, went through a coaching change and a change in philosophy, went undefeated in conference play, then dethroned the defending state champion, reached the top of the mountain the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 3.

The seventh-ranked Lady Jays took the IHSAA Class 2A State Championship, 3-0 over the second-ranked Christian Academy Warriors, winning 25-23, 27-25 and 25-21 at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.

The win was the culmination of a post-season run that saw the Lady Jays (27-7) drop only one game, the second game against Andrean in the regional semi-final.

Christian Academy (30-10) was making its fifth consecutive trip to the state finals, having won the 2015 Class 1A championship before moving up to Class 2A. Christian Academy lost the 2A state championship match last season to Andrean 3-0, and the senior-laden team was looking to build on that experience against the state championship rookie Bluejays.

Read more about this and other news from Starke County in this week's The Leader. It is on sale now.