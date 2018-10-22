Lady Jays are sectional champs

The North Judson girls volleyball team capture the sectional title after beating Rensselaer and North Newton in the first two rounds and then Boone Groove in the championship game.

North Judson senior captains Macy Reimbold, Courtney Trusty, Lauren Cox, and Makenzie Harper line up to receive the game ball and 2018 IHSAA Volleyball Sectional Trophy.

