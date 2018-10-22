Lady Jays are sectional champs

Back row: Asst Coach Leah Linback, Tabitha Pop, Natalia Gebka, Alexie Harper, Lilliann Frasure, Abigail Chambers, Head Coach Madison Fingerhut. Middle:Morgan Rhoda, Delaney Martin, Jordyn Dusek. Front row: Mgr. Annabelle Trent, Macy Reimbold, Courtney Trusty, Lauren Cox, Makenzie Harper, Manager Letty Valdez.The North Judson Girls Volleyball team capture the sectional title after beating Rensselaer and North Newton in the first two rounds and then Boone Groove in the Championship game. North Judson Senior Captains Macy Reimbold, Courtney Trusty, Lauren Cox, and Makenzie Harper line up to receive the game ball and 2018 IHSAA Volleyball Sectional Trophy
Monday, October 22, 2018
NORTH JUDSON

The North Judson girls volleyball team capture the sectional title after beating Rensselaer and North Newton in the first two rounds and then Boone Groove in the championship game.

North Judson senior captains Macy Reimbold, Courtney Trusty, Lauren Cox, and Makenzie Harper line up to receive the game ball and 2018 IHSAA Volleyball Sectional Trophy.

