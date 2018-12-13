Krueger named Starke County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner

Madeline Krueger, a Knox Community High School graduating senior, has been named the 2019 Starke County Community Foundation Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.

Krueger will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an Indiana college or university of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

The daughter of Judith Ringle and Ronald Krueger, she plans to attend Purdue University West Lafayette, where she will study Civil Engineering.

