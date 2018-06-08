Knox woman being held on $50,000 bond for alleged neglect

A Knox woman was being held on $50,000 bond in the Starke County Jail late Wednesday for allegedly leaving her 4-year-old daughter outside.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Breanna Tolson, 25, with a single count of neglect of a defendant. The charge is a Level 6 felony, which is punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.

According to charging information, Tolson left her daughter outside alone and the toddler walked through some woods to a neighbor’s home.

Tolson “endangered the (daughter’s) life or health” by leaving her outside, according to the charge document.

