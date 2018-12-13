Knox woman arraigned on arson, burglary charges

A Knox woman charged with multiple felonies for her alleged role in burglarizing a Marshall County home and setting it on fire made an initial court appearance Tuesday.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Patrinia D. Hall, 36, with burglary, arson, theft and theft of a firearm.

Hall was arraigned in Marshall Superior Court I. A trial date has not been set.

Judge Robert Bowen appointed Plymouth-based attorney Christopher Berdahl as Hall’s public defender.

Hall’s co-defendant, Joshua A. Hopper, 37, also of Knox, faces the same charges. He was arraigned earlier this month.

The couple is accused of breaking into a home in the 11000 block of 6th Road, Plymouth, on March 12, stealing items and then setting the residence on fire.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.