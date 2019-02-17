Knox High School inducts 4 into Sports Hall of Fame

The Knox High School held its annual ceremony to introduce the newest ‘Hall of Fame’ inductees between the games during the Knox - Oregon Davis basketball game recently.

The new members are holding plaques presented to them as they were introduced to the audience.

The first inductee is from the Class of 2000, Amy (Kleinfehn) Knab. Knab earned 11 Varsity letters in volleyball, swimming, basketball and tennis where she set school records.

She was also a member of the ‘93, ‘94 and ‘95 sectional championship teams.

The next honoree is a 1990 graduate,Terry Bolen.

Bolen received eight Varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track and field.

The next inductee is a 1993 graduate of Knox High School, Billy Wakal, Jr.

Wakal was a three-sport athlete participating in football, basketball and track with honors.

He remains as one of the school record holders for the 400 meter relay team with the record of 44.7 seconds.

Wakal’s father, Bill Wakal is also a member of the Knox Hall of Fame.

The last inductee is former Knox girls basketball Coach Brenda Wolski, who coached for 13 seasons.

During those seasons, her ‘93, ‘94 and ‘95 teams were sectional champions.

Coach Wolski guided her teams to win 70 percent of their games and recorded 157 wins at Knox High School.

