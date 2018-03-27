Knox Elementary receives $40,000 from Plymouth Lowe's

At the beginning of the Knox Elementary School's (KES) annual Basketball Bonanza, held on March 22, the Plymouth Lowe's presented a check in the amount of $40,312.52 to the Little Redskins Boosters. These funds will be used for the replacement of 25 year old playground equipment. The Boosters have also set aside $16,000 for this project.

The school looks to replace the equipment during the summer in order to have it ready before the new school year begins.

