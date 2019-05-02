Knox Dumpster Days this weekend

Mayor Dennis Estok reminds citizens that the city’s Dumpster Days will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. and then again on Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Dumpsters will be located in Wythogan Park at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The mayor stated that, just like last year, citizens must bring their current utility bill and an ID to prove that they live in Knox.

The following items will not be accepted:

• regular trash

• grass clippings/yard waste

• tires

• electronics

• refrigerators or any items that contain free-on paint of any kind

• household hazardous waste and/or medical waste

“It’s a good chance to clean your yards up,” stated Mayor Estok.

While the service is provided for Knox residents only, businesses and contractors are not allowed to discard their materials.

For further questions, contact the Mayor’s Office at 574-772-4553.