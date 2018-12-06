Knox couple faces arson, burglary charges following March blaze outside Plymouth

A Starke County couple has been charged with arson and burglary in connection with the alleged break-in of a Marshall County home in March.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Joshua A. Hopper, 37, and Patrinia D. Hall, 36, both of Knox, with burglary, arson, theft and theft of a firearm.

Both Hopper and Hall were being held on $20,000 bond in the Starke County Jail late Sunday.

The couple is accused of breaking into a home in the 11000 block of 6th Road, Plymouth, on March 12, stealing items and then setting the residence on fire.

Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Lt. Duane Culp previously said a passing driver spotted flames coming from the three-bedroom home along 6th Road at about 3:20 a.m. and called emergency dispatchers.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from the residence when sheriff’s deputies and members of the LaPaz Fire Department arrived at the home.

Firefighters from Plymouth, Bremen and Polk Township fire departments were also called to the fire, Culp said in a news release.

The home’s occupants were not at the residence when the fire started.

