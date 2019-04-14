Knox’s Tri Kappa is egg-cellent!

Tri Kappa’s Zeta Eta chapter of Knox recently spent a weekend making their famous yearly Chocolate Covered Easter Eggs.

Several members participated in the annual fundraising effort, with help from the Knox High School National Honor Society, Knox Middle School National Junior Honor Society, and a few KMS student council members.

The fundraiser supports Tri Kappa’s philanthropic mission to contribute to charity, culture, and education, such as more than $5,000 in scholarships and awards to students from the three local county schools.

Pre-orders were taken and filled, and extra eggs are available from Tri Kappa members.

Read more news from Starke County in this in this week’s edition of The Leader. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.