Kirsty Kutch debuts ‘Lush & Lively Colored Pencil’ at MoonTree Studios

The opening reception for Kristy Kutch’s “Lush & Lively Colored Pencil” takes place Saturday, March 23 from 1-3 p.m. ET at the MoonTree Studios Gallery.

The event is free and open to all.

Kristy Kutch is a graduate of Purdue University with both bachelor's and master's degrees in education, as well as a life license in teaching.

She has taught over 200 drawing workshops nationwide for students of all ages.

Her educational style is friendly, relaxed, enthusiastic, and supportive of the individual student's uniquely personal style.

Her techniques books include Drawing and Painting with Colored Pencil and The New Colored Pencil; they are comprehensive studies of drawing in color.

She has also filmed four instructional DVDs (Artist Palette Productions), Colored Pencil Landscapes: Beyond the Basics; (F. & W. Media) Colored Pencil Techniques: How to Paint Fruit, Watercolor Pencil Techniques: How to Paint Flowers, and Colored Pencil Techniques: Easy Landscape Painting.

Kristy’s exhibit will be on display at the MoonTree Studios Gallery from March 23 until April 22.

The Gallery is open Monday through Friday 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. EDT.

MoonTree Studios, part of the Center at Donaldson and a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, challenges people to experience mindfulness as they fearlessly explore the interconnectedness of Art, Nature, and the Spirit within.

Visit www.moontreestudios.org, call 574935-1712, or email moontree@poorhandmaids.org for more information.

