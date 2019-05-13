Kid’s Closet holds ribbon cutting and Open House

North Judson United Methodist Church Kids' Closet Ministry and Food Pantry Outreach Serving Starke County recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House at their new location at the corner of Talmer Avenue and Division Street in North Judson.

Kid's Closet meets the needs of children in our community so that they may come to know the love of Christ so that one day, they may become true disciples of Jesus Christ.

Our vision is "Children Without Needs."

We meet the needs of children in Starke Couny that are recommended by a teacher in the school system and by Dept. of Children Services.

Families may also connect with us directly.