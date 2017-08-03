Kewanna Man Killed in Fulton County Crash

Fulton County – Yesterday at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on State Road 17 near Fulton County Road 400 North, in which a Kewanna, IN man died.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Todd Trottier revealed that Robert Cooper, 37, Kewanna, IN, was driving a 2005 Chrysler northbound on State Road 17, north of Fulton County Road 400 North. For an undetermined reason, the Chrysler traveled off the east side of the road, hit a culvert, and rolled at least once, ejecting Cooper.

Cooper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Trooper Trottier was assisted at the crash scene by the Aubbenaubbee Township Fire Department, the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, Lutheran Hospital EMS, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.