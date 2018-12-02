KCES receives $25K from 1st Source Foundation Grant for STEM curriculum

At the beginning of the Knox Community School Corporation (KCSC) School Board’s November meeting, Knox Middle School (KMS) Principal Jake Skelly was presented with a $25,000 check from representatives from 1st Source Bank.

Skelly told the board that at the beginning of the school year, he was approached by Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart and given information about the 1st Source Foundation Grant.

“He encouraged me to do a little research and begin thinking about the possibility of creating a Makerspace and introducing a STEM curriculum to our school,” stated Skelly.

A makerspace is a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring, and sharing that uses high tech to no tech tools.

With the help of Director of Curriculum/Instruction Peggy Shidaker and Superintendent Reichhart, Principal Skelly applied for the grant.

“The plan would be to supplement the traditional classroom instruction with learning activities that will engage students with realworld problem solving,” Skelly said.

