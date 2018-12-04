Josh Walker announces candidacy for mayor of Plymouth 2019

Josh Walker announced his candidacy for Mayor of the City of Plymouth 2019 during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Walker emphasized the importance of family, small business and community during his speech.

Walker began, “Good morning everybody, my name is Josh Walker and I can’t tell you how incredibly excited I am to have all of you here this morning. Today is a really exciting day for me and for my family but I think more so for our community. This morning I am honored, and humbled and excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Plymouth in 2019.”

Walker’s announcement met with applause and shouts of encouragement from the crowd.

