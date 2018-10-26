John Glenn 50th reunion

The John Glenn High School Class of 1968 held their 50th reunion in Augusts at Christo's Banquet Center in Plymouth.

A total of 43 class members, two teachers, Tony Kupfer and Barbara Green Koby and 20 guests attended. Class members from left to right beginning with:

back row: Pat McNorton, John Stasko, Jerry Hellinga, David Frazier, Wayne McGee, David Drews, Paul Gjemre, Greg Amor, Rick Fries, John Huffman, Alan King.

3rd row: Jo Lute, Elke Moeller Lewis, Nancy Chapman Johnson, Roy Johnson, Craig Reed, Phillip Martin, Lloyd Knowlton, John Cowger, Steve Jacobson.

2nd row: Sharon Klinedinst Xaver, Christie Adams Rice, Kathy Merkel Christopher, Rochelle Gongwer Chiddister, Pam Baughman Adkins, Fran Anspaugh Tibbott, Diana LaMunion Smith, Myrna Dipert, Linda Snyder Schmeltz, Cathy Swegan Kiess, Linda Daube Bova, Linda Thibodeaux Buskowski.

1st row: Karen Thompson Wood, Jo Ellen Strange Hess, Davina Miller Borlik, Jo Ellen Howell Schmidt, Sharon Drake Leather, Rhonda Stoneburner Cole, Rogene Northam Rankert, Sharon Knowlton Halsey, Carol Stull Foster, Norma Watts Eddinger, Lana Waldron Jennings.

