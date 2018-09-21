JGHS Falloween Festival kicks off Autumn in grand style

Autumn begins Saturday Sept. 22, and John Glenn High School is welcoming it with Falloween Fest.

This festival is in its 10th year and will be open from Friday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 23, on the campus of JGHS in Walkerton.

The students and faculty of JGHS use the festival as a fundraiser for clubs, teams, civic groups and community organizations. They sell food, provide games, special events and entertainment.

The midway is run by Skerbeck Carnival prividing a clean, colorful and safe midway with rides and carnival food.

There will be a gondola Ferris wheel towering 90 feet in to the air along with a new 125 foot Top Gun ride from the Netherlands.

There are plenty of rides for the smaller kids also.

Some of the community meals will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast Saturday morning. Saturday evening will feature a Pork Chop Dinner.

Sunday features pancakes for breakfast and chicken and noodles in the afternoon.

The festival also features homemade apple dumplings and apple butter.

A parade will kick things off at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will feature a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m.

Festival hours are Friday from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. upto 6 p.m.

The festival will feature a little something for everyone, including a giant garage sale, craft fair, petting zoo, farmers market, tractor pulls and a sale on mums.

For additional information visit their webpage at falloweenfest.com.