Jefferson students rewarded with dunk tank

Miss Carolina goes for a swim when one of her pre-school students pushes the button after his throw hit it but didn’t trip it.
Staff Writer
Friday, September 22, 2017
Plymouth, IN

Students and teachers took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to celebrate with a dunk tank. Several Jefferson teachers volunteered to take a turn in the tank, including principal Angie Mills.
Mills said the dunk tank is a reward for the students accomplishing their school goal last month during the Ford Drive 4 UR School event fundraiser. Mills said, “We turned in over 300 test drive forms and we anticipate on hearing hear back soon that we met the maximum award which is $6,000.”
The money Jefferson earned per each test drive can be used for sports, booster clubs, music programs, and the many other miscellaneous expenses associated with running a school.

Category: