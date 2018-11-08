It's that time of year: “Uncle Doug” seeking volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army

Doug Kucera, also known to many locally as “Uncle Doug”, is seeking local bell ringing volunteers for the Salvation Army (SA).

Ringing season starts the day following Thanksgiving and continues through Christmas Eve, December 24.

Local bell ringers collect donations at Walmart on Oak Road.

“If we get enough volunteers this year we would also like to be at Krogers.” Kucera shared with a smile.

Bell ringers start as early as 9 a.m. and shifts run until 7 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Plymouth, Lapaz, and Argos.

Culver and Bremen conduct their own SA red kettle campaigns.

According to the Salvation Army website bell ringers collect an average of $30 an hour for those in need.

“You should see the smiles on kids faces when they come up to the bell with a bag full of change they have been saving all year.” Kucera said with a bright smile of his own.

Kucera can be reached by calling 574-936-7040. He may also be reached by calling the Trustee’s office at 574-936-3726.

