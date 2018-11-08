It's food for fines during November at Bourbon library

Food for Fines is going on during November at the Bourbon Public Library.

Got a few pesky fines left over from that movie you left in the dvd player for 5 days?

Have we got a deal for you!

Donate a non perishable food item and we will take $1 off your fines!

All food donated will be given to local food pantries.

This deal lasts for November only!

