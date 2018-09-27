ISP, restaurant teaming to help Special Olympics

The public has a chance to dine out for a good cause on Friday.

Indiana State Police troopers with the Bremen Post will be teaming with the staff at Texas Roadhouse, 4635 S. Michigan St., to help Special Olympics of Indiana

The troopers and staff will be collecting tips 4-9 p.m. Friday at the restaurant, according to Sgt. Ted Bohner, public information officer for the Bremen Post.

ISP posts throughout the state are partnering with the restaurant chain during Sept. 23-29 for the annual Tip-A-Cop events, Bohner said in a news release.

“The Indiana State Police – and law enforcement in general – have a bond with Special Olympics and we are pleased to be part of the Tip-A-Cop fundraising event,” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said in the news release.

It wasn’t clear how many of the annual events have been held.

Bohner said in the release customers are encouraged to place tips in envelopes marked for the Special Olympics and give them to the troopers as the diners leave the restaurant.

“Each donation made helps to raise funds and awareness for adults and children with intellectual disabilities,” the sergeant said.

Since the statewide event’s inception, Tip-A-Cop has generated more than $2.5 million for Special Olympics.