ISP releases ID of suspected Richmond school shooter

The Wayne County Coroner, Ron Stevens, has authorized the Indiana State Police to confirm the decedent's identity as previously released by the coroner’s office and the preliminary autopsy results.

The deceased is Brandon Clegg, age 14 of Richmond, Ind., ISP officials said in a news release. The preliminary autopsy results indicate the manner of death was a single self- inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner has not authorized the Indiana State Police to release the location of the gunshot wound. There is no indication of any other gunshot wounds or trauma to Clegg.

The coroner requested that we emphasize that this is a preliminary autopsy result, and that the final results will not be available for several weeks. This is all the information that the coroner can release at this time, pending the final autopsy results.

The Indiana State Police can also confirm that the source of the 9-1-1 call yesterday, that alerted authorities and school officials to the imminent danger, was placed by the suspect’s mother, Mary York, age 42 of Richmond. We would also like to remind the public and media that the actual 9-1-1 audio recording is evidence in an ongoing investigation and cannot be released at this time, officials said in the release.

Once the investigation into the incident is completed, it will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for their review. This is all the information that can be released at this time.