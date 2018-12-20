ISP: Over 150 pounds of pot found during traffic stop in Marshall County

California man was being in the Marshall County Jail late Wednesday after more than 150 pounds of marijuana was allegedly discovered in the vehicle he was driving.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesperson for the Bremen Post, said Tony Lin, 68, of San Gabriel, Calif., was driving east on U.S. 30, east of Iris Road, when Trooper Dave Caswell pulled him over at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a moving violation.

While speaking with Lin, Caswell became suspicious of possible drug activity. The trooper took his canine partner, Chase, around the Dodge Caravan Lin had been driving and the dog alerted on likely drugs inside the vehicle.

A search of Lin’s van turned up three boxes with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside, according to Bohner’s news release.

