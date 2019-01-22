ISP: Freezing rain starting to fall across most of northern Indiana

Freezing rain has begun to fall in the area, meaning the commute home is expected to be slippery.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesman for the Bremen Post, said driving will be hazardous due to the icy conditions.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana issued a winter weather advisory through 10 p.m. for much of the northern part of the state.

“Precipitation is expected to overspread the advisory area this afternoon, possibly starting as a brief period of snow mixed with sleet, before changing to freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet,” the NWS said. “While air temperatures will eventually climb to near or above freezing, surface temperatures will likely remain cooler, leading to a longer duration of freezing rain into the evening. Plan on slippery road conditions for the Tuesday afternoon commute.”