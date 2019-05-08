ISP conducting death investigation after body found in Tippecanoe River

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m. Indiana Conservation Officers located the body of a dead man in the Tippecanoe River in Kosciusko County near S.R. 10 and S.R. 19, Sgt. Ted Bohner, Bremen Post spokesperson said in a news release.

Positive identification has not been made at this time and an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted to determine the manner of death, Bohner said.

It is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.