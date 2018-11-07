ISP collects more than a ton of unwanted medication for Drug Take Back Day

The Indiana State Police collected over a ton of prescription medication statewide during the annual Drug Take Back Day.

First Sgt. Rich Myers, assistant chief public information officer with the Indianapolis Post, said troopers collected about 2,074 pounds of unwanted or expired medication during the four-hour event on Oct. 25.

In Marshall County, Bremen police collected medications at CVS, 1150 W. Plymouth St., while ISP collected at the Bremen Post, 1425 Miami Trail.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.