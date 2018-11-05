ISP Bremen Post master trooper retires after nearly 40 years

After nearly 40 years as an Indiana State Police trooper, a Bremen Post officer is retiring.

And while Master Trooper Kevin Kubsch is leaving the post after serving for 38 years, he won’t be going far.

Sgt. Ted Bohner, Bremen Post public information officer, said Kubsch will become director of school safety and student services at Union-North United School Corp. in Lakeville.

Kubsch left the department near the end of October, but it wasn’t clear when he will join Union-North.

Kubsch is a South Bend native and graduated from Marian High School in Mishawaka.

He joined the Indiana State Police in 1980 after graduating from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, according to Bohner.

Kubsch was initially assigned to the South Bend Post, but moved to the Bremen Post in 1982 when it opened.

