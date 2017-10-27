Indiana Supreme Court upholds overturning Haeck conviction

The criminal case against the former superintendent of the Marshall County Highway Department is over after the Indiana Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s ruling overturning his theft conviction.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office had petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court to review the Indiana Court of Appeals’ ruling in August that threw out the theft conviction against Neal Haeck of Bourbon.

By declining to review the ruling, the Indiana Court of Appeals’ decision stands. The Supreme Court issued its denial of transfer on Tuesday.

Haeck declined comment through his lawyer, South Bend-based attorney Stan Wruble.

“My client has maintained his innocence from day one,” the attorney said late Thursday, “and it took a long time to prove his innocence but we finally did and I’m relieved. I’m very happy for Neal, his family and his supporters in the Plymouth community.”