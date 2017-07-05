Independence Day

Lake Maxinkuckee was a popular destination over the holiday weekend. People from all over, including Vice-President Pence and his security detail, visited the lake.

With Secret Service checkpoints set up on SR 117 inspecting vehicles as they traveled past the home on the east shore where Pence was staying his presence was felt by locals and visitors alike.

Marshall County Sheriff's Department personnel helped with security at the checkpoints and on the water security. The FAA had also issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the area keeping it relatively quiet.