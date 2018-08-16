Incumbent Les McFarland victorious in race for Bourbon Town Council

In what several described as a passionate race, incumbent Les McFarland was victorious and will remain on the Bourbon Town Council. McFarland won by 7 votes against Jordan Fuller.

181 Republicans voted at the Matchette Center in Bourbon Wednesday evening. There was one seat open on the town council and two Republicans pursued it. A convention was held in the place of the primary or general election because no candidate from another party ran against the incumbent, but a member of their own party did.

It took over an hour to register all the voters. There was standing room only for several people present and the second room was opened to accommodate the crowd.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.