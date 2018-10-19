Illinois man charged with rape

An Illinois man was being held late Thursday on $250,000 bond in the Starke County Jail after he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged 25-year-old Nicholas Oshea, of Matteson, Ill., with rape, sexual battery and contributing the delinquency of a minor on Wednesday.

While the circumstances surrounding the allegations weren’t immediately available, the attack took place on Saturday, according to online court records. Deputies with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody.

The most serious charge against Oshea is the rape count, which is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years if convicted.

Oshea’s initial appearance in Starke Circuit Court has not yet been set.

Read more about this in the Thursday, Oct. 25, edition of The Leader. The current edition is on sale now.