I Am An Artist turning 5 in 2018

In 2013, perhaps not coincidentally near the height of the popularity of the “wine and canvas” gatherings, Culver resident Shelly Master Schrimsher quietly began I Am An Artist (IAAA). Almost five years later, it’s safe to say the program has reached iconic status in the community.

Schrimsher, incidentally, is also the graphic artist behind Culver’s new big letter sign by the lake, and the town’s new logo, designed with the Stellar process in mind.

Inspired by her longtime Culver Elementary art teacher Joyce Lyman (who has been present for some IAAA events), Schrimsher gathered several volunteers and accumulated canvases, easels--and lots of paint--and launched at Vandalia Railroad Station.

She laughs now as she remembers all of the volunteers she recruited at the beginning. “I totally went overboard,” she remembers (although volunteers readily share how much they enjoy being part of the fun). She was understandably concerned at first about the chaos factor. “Everyone seems to know what to expect now; parents don’t seem to be nervous, and they feel welcome to stay,” she says. “We even cleaned up Friday in 30-40 minutes with all the help; that’s a record!”