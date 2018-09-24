HVRM Fall Train Excursions

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum (HVRM) in North Judson, is offering a variety of train rides so everyone can take in the sights, sounds and smells of the autumn season. These excursions will travel through rural farm country and along wooded areas before returning to the depot.

Saturday, Sept. 29, starts off the HVRM fall season with our Fall Harvest Trains at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST.

Aboard the Pumpkin Trains on the first three Saturdays in October, enjoy a leisurely trip through northwest Indiana’s countryside. Upon returning to the North Judson area, the train will travel to the HVRM pumpkin patch where everyone may choose a pumpkin for just $2.50 before returning to the depot.

The Halloween Train on Oct. 27 departs for a 2 ½ to 3 hour trip at 4 p.m., which includes a “Bag-o-Tricks Magic Show”, which is just as much fun and educational for adults as for children. This train will return to the museum after sunset, so dress warmly. Dress in costume or come as you are.

Reservations are being taken for Santa Trains on the first four Saturdays in December where every youth and child will receive a gift bag from Santa.

Many of these special trains in October and December have sold out in the past, so make sure you get tickets early.

All seating is first-come so arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure.

Unique Gift Idea - Guest Engineers can operate a diesel locomotive with supervision at HVRM. Anyone over the age of 18, who holds a valid driver’s license, can “be an Engineer” for 30 minutes or one hour for a nominal fee. Contact the museum for scheduling.

HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of railroading history. Special group events (including school groups) can be arranged during the week by contacting the depot.

The museum is always free but there are fees for the train rides. HVRM is open Saturdays, all year-round, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central Time). Reservations for train rides may be made online at www.hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot at 574-896-3950 on Saturdays.