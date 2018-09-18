Hunt is still on for Plymouth vandals

A week after vandals shot out the windows of dozens of vehicles in Plymouth over a two-night spree, investigators still hope the public can help identify the culprits.

Plymouth police Det. Ben McIntyre said Monday no arrests have yet been made in the case.

The police department said it received “numerous” reports of windows being shot with a BB or pellet gun late Sunday into Monday morning last week, according to a news release.

McInture told a South Bend television station that 12 vehicle windows were damaged during that spree.

Another 10 were damaged or broken from late Monday into Tuesday, McIntyre told WNDU.

Plymouth resident Saige Wessell told the television station a window in her vehicle was shattered by a BB or pellet on Sunday night or early Monday.

“I can't believe somebody would do this to somebody else’s property,” Wessell told WNDU for a story that aired last week. “I know kids are stupid, but I just can't believe that they would just go and ruin somebody else’s property.”

But the number of damaged vehicles could be even higher. Plymouth Radio Station WTCA reported last week the total number of damaged vehicles at 36, according to a Thursday story.

The department is still searching for suspects and McIntyre hopes a member of the public will come forward with a tip.

Call the Plymouth Police Department at (574) 936-2126 ext. 1236 to reach McIntyre or email him at bmcintyreppd@plymouthin.com.