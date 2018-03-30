Hundreds of children hunt for thousands of eggs

The Plymouth Parks Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park on Thursday March 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. While families were dressed more like they were expecting to see Santa Clause because of the chilly temperatures, that didn’t stop the Easter Bunny from making an appearance to help the younger children find eggs and pose for pictures.

Bright colored plastic eggs embellished the front portion of Centennial Park from the wood park to the two front lawn portions of the park. Children were divided into several groups according to age to make the hunt fair.