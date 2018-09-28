Holloway has original $100,000 bond reinstated

KNOX—Nineteen year old Plymouth resident Thomas Holloway appeared before Starke County Judge Jeanene Calabrese Friday for a hearing to have his bond revoked. Starke County Court Services filed a report with the prosecutor that Holloway had failed four drug tests for THC while he was on electronically monitored home detention. THC is the chemical found in marijuana.

Judge Calabrese ruled that a hearing on the evidence would require a separate hearing. The judge then scheduled an additional hearing for Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. and reinstated the original surety bond of $100,000. Calabrese also told Holloway that if he was released on bond that he would be required to continue with the treatment at the Bowen Center.

Currently Holloway is scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. on the original three charges of Rape, when the victim is unaware of the defendants actions, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Child Exploitation, in Starke County where the crimes are alleged to have occurred.

Additional details will be in Saturday's Pilot News.