Holcomb visits BCI

Governor Eric Holcomb receives an introduction about the holding furnace from the Owner of Bremen Castings, Inc., James Brown, as Maryln Brown and Jordan Brown peer on. Governor Holcomb toured the plant Oct. 6, met with employees, and learned about the processes for making product at the machine shop and foundry. As a leader in the machining and foundry industry, BCI was founded in 1939 and is run by the Brown family, providing quality gray and ductile iron machined castings around the world.