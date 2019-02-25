The Hive holds 2nd Annual Social Gathering

Northern Indiana Community Foundation Associate Director Corinne Becknell Lucas explains the grant process to the members of the Hive.Deb Johnson, founder of Drew's Gift of Music, talks about the foundation.Harold Welter talked about his daughter and how his family is honoring her spirit with The Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation.Oregon-Township Volunteer Fire Department Captain Kyle Hinds describes the needs of the department to the members of the Hive.Board Member Megan Johnston talks about how the progress of the Hope Restored Recovery Home is coming.The members, grant recipients, and Hive officials pose for a group picture.Guest Speaker of the evening, The Giving Gal, Stephanie L. Jones.Hive officials and the grant recipients pose for a picture.
By: 
James Master
Starke County Leader Editor
news@starkecountyleader.com
Monday, February 25, 2019
Starke County

On Wednesday, Feb. 20 the Hive held its second annual social gathering. The organization is a ladies’ giving circle for the Starke County community. They work together by combining resources for the betterment of the county. One way that the Hive enhanced the community Wednesday night was by voting which of the top four grant applications would receive the most funding. This year, there were 14 applications received.
Half of the annual dues from Hive members are gathered to fund current grants while the other half are placed in an endowment fund which will provide for future projects. This year, the Starke County Community Foundation is supplementing the Hive grants due to the Hive being in its second year.
During the course of the night, each applicant was able to speak about their organization and how it benefits the county. Those four applicants were The Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation, Drew’s Gift of Music, Hope Restored Recovery Home, and the Oregon Township Volunteer Fire Department.
To read the full article, look for it in the Feb. 28 edition of the Starke County Leader.

Tags:

Category: