The Hive holds 2nd Annual Social Gathering

On Wednesday, Feb. 20 the Hive held its second annual social gathering. The organization is a ladies’ giving circle for the Starke County community. They work together by combining resources for the betterment of the county. One way that the Hive enhanced the community Wednesday night was by voting which of the top four grant applications would receive the most funding. This year, there were 14 applications received.

Half of the annual dues from Hive members are gathered to fund current grants while the other half are placed in an endowment fund which will provide for future projects. This year, the Starke County Community Foundation is supplementing the Hive grants due to the Hive being in its second year.

During the course of the night, each applicant was able to speak about their organization and how it benefits the county. Those four applicants were The Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation, Drew’s Gift of Music, Hope Restored Recovery Home, and the Oregon Township Volunteer Fire Department.

