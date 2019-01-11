History of Bremen High School's Lion on display at town's history center

Now on display at the Bremen History Center, ‘Leo’ the lion has a rich history for how he came to be the mascot for Bremen.

Bremen school teams have been consistently referred to as ‘Lions’ since January of 1928.

Though the exact details of that adoption are unclear; the obituary of Daniel E. Schini stated the following:

He was a retired farmer and a Bremen lifetime resident. His family moved to Bremen in 1913 to begin farming, and while attending Bremen High School, he submitted the name ‘Lions’ for the school’s mascot, which remains to this day.

Schini was born in 1912 and he passed away in 1995.

According to Derek Jensen, president of Historic Bremen, Inc., “John Schini happened to be at the 50th anniversary reunion for the class of 1968, and we noticed that his dad's obituary noted that it was he who suggested the Bremen school’s team name be ‘Lions’ in, according to John Schini, a contest. Use of ‘Lions’ in sports articles starts abruptly in January 1928, but I can't find any reference to a contest or adoption of the name — despite the editor of the paper noting, for example, new bloomers were ordered for the girls basketball team.”

