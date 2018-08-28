Heroes vs. Villains: Plymouth Public Library to hold literary themed scavenger hunt

An epic battle of wills and wits between heroes and villains will take place this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Laramore room A and B in the Plymouth Public Library. In place of swords, wands and lightsabers, however, the main weapon at the disposal of each participant is literary knowledge.

The Plymouth Public Library was one of a total of 50 libraries nationwide to receive a grant from PBS, The Great American Read, and The American Library Association. “With the money that we received,” said Plymouth Public Library Marketing Coordinator Angela Resendez, “we get a chance to present programs such as the Heroes and Villains Scavenger Hunt to the community.” The theme of the program was chosen specifically because the topics of Heroes and Villains are prevalent within The Great American Read.

Throughout the program, teams of 2 to 4 individuals will be able to participate in elaborately constructed interactive games while finding clues. “Hopefully in the end they’ll be either a hero or a villain,” Resendez said, “they’ll get to pick when they come in which one they’re going to scavenge for.”

By hosting this event, the staff and the administrators of the Plymouth Public Library hope to entice members of the community to come in an expose themselves to reading materials that they otherwise perhaps wouldn’t have considered. “There are 100 books on the list,” Resendez said, “not all of them have a hero or villain in them, but some of them do.”

The hunt will begin in Laramore A and B, with the majority of the games and clues located in the library. Both the heroes team and the villains team will each complete the course, with a small amount of wait time in between. “Each team is timed,” Resendez said, “because we want to see which team can complete the course in the fastest time.” More importantly, however, the staff wants to make sure that every participant has the opportunity to finish their puzzle.

A variety of puzzles will be included within the scavenger hunt, all of which range from one player to all players. “They’ll have to decide as a team who is going to do what and then the next game that comes up somebody else has to do,” Resendez said, “we’d like to give everybody a chance to at least try one of them if we could.”

25 out of the 100 books are currently being offered by the library as part of their “Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner” drawing in which participants will be able to choose 10 titles out of the 25 offered before writing their names and top choices and submitting them. “Winners will receive a chicken dinner from Penguin Point,” Resendez said. The list is currently being offered is quite extensive, including a variety of novels such as Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code, Lois Lowry’s The Giver, and Tom Clancy’s The Hunt For Red October among many others.

According to a survey conducted by both PBS and the American Library Association, the titles that comprise this list are among the most popular among American readers. “They’re trying to narrow the list of 100 down to just one book that the nation loves the best,” Resendez explained, “everybody has their favorite.”

Readers can vote for their favorite book among the 100 on the list by going to the Great American read’s facebook page and using the hashtag’s in the comments sections underneath specific posts.

For more information on the voting process, go to www. pbs.org/the-great-american-read/about/how-to-vote.